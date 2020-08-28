Tangible IP CEO Named Again as One of the World’s Leading IP Strategists
Louis Carbonneau Named to IAM Strategy 300 for the 9th Consecutive YearSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TANGIBLE IP, LLC, an international patent brokerage and Intellectual Property advisory firm headquartered in Seattle, with offices in San Francisco and Montreal, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Mr. Louis Carbonneau, was among the World’s Leading IP Strategists named to the Intellectual Asset Magazine (IAM) Strategy 300 for the ninth consecutive year, one of the very few individuals worldwide with such a long standing recognition. This unique guide is a listing of individuals nominated by their peers and validated by in-depth research undertaken by a team based in London, Washington, D.C. and Hong Kong – with an established track record in developing and rolling out world-class IP value creation programs.
“I am delighted to once again be recognized by the global IP community as being one of the best Intellectual Property Strategists worldwide, which I share with the whole team of dedicated experts here at Tangible IP,” said Louis Carbonneau, Founder and CEO of Tangible IP.
“We believe – and all financial indicators confirm – that intangibles are the most important assets of businesses nowadays and it is therefore paramount for business owners to invest the same efforts and energy in defining a sound IP strategy as they do for their other functions such as R&D, sales and marketing. Our expertise allows us to advise and assist our numerous clients along those parameters, so that they can more successfully navigate the competitive landscape knowing that they have minimized their IP exposure towards others, while building their own solid IP foundation that will ensure a sustained commercial advantage.”
Through Tangible IP, Mr. Carbonneau and his team provide strategic intellectual property advisory services to clients from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, as well as investor groups, stemming from IP due diligence and audits, IP strategies, Freedom to Operate, landscape studies, patent valuation, patent portfolio review and optimization, evidence of use (EoU) searches, etc. Tangible IP is also the leading patent brokerage firm worldwide having successfully brokered the sale or license of over 3500 patent assets.
About TANGIBLE IP, LLC. Founded in 2011 by former Microsoft GM of IP & Licensing Louis Carbonneau, Tangible IP offers full-service patent brokerage and strategic IP advisory services. For more info, visit www.tangibleip.biz or contact us via email at info@tangibleip.biz or by phone at +1 (425) 868-9280.
About IAM. IAM is produced in London by the IP Division of Globe Business Media Group and reports on intellectual property as a business asset. Its primary focus is on how intellectual property can be best managed and exploited to create corporate value. The publication’s core readership comprises senior executives in IP-owning companies, corporate counsel, private practice lawyers and attorneys, licensing and technology transfer managers, and investors and analysts.
