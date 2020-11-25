EZER Delivery helping feed a hungry community.
Helping feed a hungry community and more.POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having completed hundreds of deliveries from Food Banks to those in need, EZER is looking to do more.
EZER Delivery has been making deliveries locally to those that are unable to get out or those that do not have transportation during these trying times.
Local non-profit charities have been using EZER Delivery to quickly get meal kits and food care packages to their community, delivered the same-day.
EZER Delivery is here to help our communities .
EZER Delivery is a same-day, local, on demand pick up & delivery provider for businesses and individuals. From parcel size items to bulky deliveries.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone and let’s all continue to help those in need through the holidays and beyond.
