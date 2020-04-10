EZER Logo

The fast track, same day pick up & delivery service is providing resources at their cost.

...the web platform and App allows both the provider of the goods and the receiver of the goods, to real time tracking of the order from pick-up to delivery. Knowing that help is on the way!” — Glenn Todd

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZER helps to deliver needed essential PPE’s and medical devices during this COVID-19 pandemic.The fast track, same day pick up & delivery service is providing resources at their cost. The drivers & trucks will help get essential supplies and tools picked up & delivered where they’re needed.EZER has been working to link themselves with the first responders, hospitals, medical centers, health care providers, as well as medical device providers, to get the needed PPE’s and medical devices delivered fast, the same day.Glenn Todd, owner & founder of EZER said that “the EZER technology is designed for on-demand, same day pick up & delivery. We didn’t know how useful a tool it would be during this COVID-19 crisis, but quickly found the timing, urgency and the need for fast deliveries became critical.”Glenn Todd stated that “one advantage is the web platform and App allows both the provider of the goods and the receiver of the goods, to real time tracking of the order from pick-up to delivery. Knowing that help is on the way!”EZER has been in operation since May 2016 and is currently is all of southern California, as well as in and around Phoenix, Las Vegas, Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis & Miami.

A quick view of EZER.



