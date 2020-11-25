Virtual public meeting scheduled Dec. 7 to discuss 2021 I-75 BL lane reconfiguration in St. Ignace

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a Zoom virtual public meeting to discuss a 2021 resurfacing project on the I-75 Business Loop (BL) in St. Ignace, Mackinac County. This meeting immediately precedes a regular St. Ignace City Council meeting.

WHO: MDOT Newberry Transportation Service Center (TSC) and Superior Region staff City of St. Ignace officials Community stakeholders Interested residents and business owners

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Virtual Public Meeting

To join online, visit http://www.zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID: 588 618 4757.

To join by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID when prompted: 5886184757#

How to attend a live event in Zoom

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: MDOT will be resurfacing I-75 BL from I-75 to High Street and from Antoine Street to North Airport Road. This capital preventive maintenance project will include cold milling, resurfacing, upgrading concrete sidewalk ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, pavement markings, and reconfiguration of the existing lanes from four to three.

FEEDBACK: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project, particularly regarding the lane reconfiguration. Please submit public comment by Dec. 28, 2020. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381

For more information about the project, please visit the project website. Throughout construction, project detour and closure information will be posted at www.Michigan.gov/Drive, and will also be shared on social media.