Blossomland Bridge closing in St. Joseph starting Dec. 1

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Berrien

HIGHWAY: M-63

CLOSEST CITY : St. Joseph

START DATE: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, March 15, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing the M-63 Blossomland Bridge between Port Street and Whitwam Drive for bridge improvements. Work includes bridge painting, electrical motor improvements, bridge controls replacement, and security upgrades.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-63 traffic will be detoured on I-94 Business Route, 5th Street/North Shore Drive, and Klock Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will extend the life of the bridge and improve bridge operations.