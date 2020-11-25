Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,916 in the last 365 days.

Blossomland Bridge closing in St. Joseph starting Dec. 1

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Berrien

HIGHWAY: M-63

CLOSEST CITY: St. Joseph

START DATE: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, March 15, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing the M-63 Blossomland Bridge between Port Street and Whitwam Drive for bridge improvements. Work includes bridge painting, electrical motor improvements, bridge controls replacement, and security upgrades.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-63 traffic will be detoured on I-94 Business Route, 5th Street/North Shore Drive, and Klock Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will extend the life of the bridge and improve bridge operations.

You just read:

Blossomland Bridge closing in St. Joseph starting Dec. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.