Blossomland Bridge closing in St. Joseph starting Dec. 1
COUNTY: Berrien
HIGHWAY: M-63
CLOSEST
START DATE: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, March 15, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing the M-63 Blossomland Bridge between Port Street and Whitwam Drive for bridge improvements. Work includes bridge painting, electrical motor improvements, bridge controls replacement, and security upgrades.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-63 traffic will be detoured on I-94 Business Route, 5th Street/North Shore Drive, and Klock Road.
SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will extend the life of the bridge and improve bridge operations.