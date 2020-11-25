Tennessee State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. CST.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 65, the Tennessee State Soil Conservation Committee will meet and conduct business by electronic means.

The meeting is open to the public to attend via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions and alternative methods of communication are below.

The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, reports from partner agencies and organizations, and a discussion of soil conservation district statutes.

The SSCC was created by the Tennessee General Assembly in 1939 for the purpose of assisting in the development of local soil conservation districts. The committee advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on matters pertaining to soil conservation and water quality improvement.

For more information, contact John McClurkan at 615-837-5305 or john.mcclurkan@tn.gov.

WebEx instructions:

Click to join the meeting.

Or enter the URL in your browser:

https://tngov.webex.com/tngov/j.php?MTID=m37ef8f68696308d28feabd157b79fca0

Enter your name and email and click Join.

The meeting password is y2373tAaZpK.

For audio connection:

(Recommended) Choose Call Me and enter your phone number, including area code. The system will call you. If you are using your computer’s audio and video system, choose Call Using Computer.

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized by the Chairman.

Connect to WebEx session at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting to make sure your connection works.

WebEx YouTube tutorials are available:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE5FnEUKtaE

www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FCiXqFD1O4

To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-415-655-0003 and use access code 178 639 1496.

PROPOSED AGENDA:

State Soil Conservation Committee Meeting

December 11, 2020

8:30 am-10 am Central Time

Virtual Meeting Via WebEx

Call to Order - Chairman Neal

Approve minutes of previous meeting - Members

Report from Partner Agencies/Organizations - NRCS, TACD

Reports from Ex-Officio Members - TDEC, UTIA, TDA

Old Business - Discussion of SCD Statute Revisions

New Business

General Discussion - Members

Adjourn