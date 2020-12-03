Introducing The Thread: The new online publication on a mission to take up space

The Thread Logo

The Thread is a UK-based online publication launching on 1 January 2021, committed to amplifying the voices of under-represented and marginalised people.

The Thread’s ultimate goal is to create a safe space for writers, readers, interviewees, and guests, through impactful, genuine, and unapologetic content curated on a platform that understands them.” — The Thread co-founders

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thread, the UK-based online publication on a mission to take up space, just announced its upcoming launch on 1 January 2021.

Committed to giving a voice to people who have been pushed aside for too long, The Thread only works with writers, guest editors, illustrators, and collaborators from under-represented and marginalised groups of people. The Thread’s ultimate goal is to create a safe space for writers, readers, interviewees, and guests, as well as their allies and loved ones, through impactful, genuine, and unapologetic content curated on a platform that understands them.

The Thread was created by two women, Jennifer Hakim (she/her), founder of a public relations agency for ethical businesses, and Chourouk Gorrab (she/her), Head of Events & PR at a global market research company, in October 2020 in London, UK. The project was born out of years of built-up frustration regarding the lack of representation and genuine championship of non-dominant groups of people in the mainstream media.

“As a PR professional I noticed many talented journalists could not find a home for really impactful stories about social justice and anti-racism, past June 2020, because the so-called allyship from the media was simply performative,” says Jennifer Hakim, co-founder, and Editor in Chief of The Thread. “Now more than ever I believe the world needs a truly diverse publication that gives visibility to under-represented people and lets them speak their truth, and offers work to journalists who have been so badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis.”

The purpose of The Thread is to build a welcoming journalism platform for its writers, and compelling content for its readers. Real stories, written by, and relevant to, Black people, people of colour, indigenous people, people with disabilities, people who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ umbrella and beyond, people who are non-binary, Muslim people, and others attacked for their religious beliefs, and everyone at the intersection, people who have been subject to stigma and been boxed up for too long.

“When Jennifer threw the idea of an online publication with people at the heart of it, I immediately fell in love with the idea. As women, children of immigrants, and part of a generation where biases, unfair practices, racism, and unspoken truth are still the norm, being part of a project that could offer people a platform to speak up made sense, especially right now,” says Chourouk Gorrab, co-founder, and Head of Communications & Partnerships of The Thread. “We are in a position where we cannot be silent anymore, and it only comes to us to help shape up the way for a better future.”

The Thread will launch on the first day of 2021 to turn a new, symbolic page after a difficult year, and take a step towards what we hope will be a brighter future. The online publication will feature six categories for its launch: Life, Culture, Arts, Politics, Environment, and Self. The Thread will feature a mix of news, investigative pieces, and high-profile interviews, as well as introspective, first-person content and real-life experiences.

Anyone who wants to follow and support The Thread is welcome to connect with the online publication on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn ahead of its launch and can contribute to the publication’s mission by making a one-time, monthly, or annual donation via Donorbox.

For more information about The Thread, and to be notified upon launch, please visit and subscribe to www.thethreadmag.co.uk.