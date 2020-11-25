Hunters Harvested 47,147 Deer During Opening Weekend of Illinois Firearm Season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 47,147 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 20-22 compared with 50,173 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2019. Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude Dec. 3-6.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include: • Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season, Dec. 11-13; • Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; • CWD Deer Season (in select counties only), Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; and • Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 17. 2021 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 3-6 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season).

For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2020 season, and comparable totals for 2019, is below.

County 2019 2020 ADAMS 1437 1301 ALEXANDER 311 257 BOND 500 426 BOONE 71 79 BROWN 604 557 BUREAU 622 635 CALHOUN 494 360 CARROLL 432 351 CASS 380 384 CHAMPAIGN 133 162 CHRISTIAN 372 419 CLARK 694 622 CLAY 774 728 CLINTON 453 474 COLES 417 443 CRAWFORD 562 554 CUMBERLAND 511 542 DEKALB 80 77 DEWITT 206 220 DOUGLAS 88 115 EDGAR 346 329 EDWARDS 219 227 EFFINGHAM 597 611 FAYETTE 1004 980 FORD 73 79 FRANKLIN 853 743 FULTON 1243 1193 GALLATIN 249 232 GREENE 632 632 GRUNDY 194 148 HAMILTON 717 657 HANCOCK 1032 1052 HARDIN 602 419 HENDERSON 264 307 HENRY 254 290 IROQUOIS 339 321 JACKSON 1422 1227 JASPER 667 691 JEFFERSON 1251 1080 JERSEY 401 350 JODAVIESS 1005 1027 JOHNSON 1026 857 KANE 18 17 KANKAKEE 132 123 KENDALL 53 57 KNOX 704 682 LAKE 5 0 LASALLE 469 465 LAWRENCE 348 334 LEE 311 334 LIVINGSTON 275 279 LOGAN 251 198 MACON 149 158 MACOUPIN 1025 987 MADISON 442 379 MARION 995 910 MARSHALL 402 407 MASON 235 256 MASSAC 261 219 MCDONOUGH 461 452 MCHENRY 170 170 MCLEAN 347 409 MENARD 236 211 MERCER 521 532 MONROE 699 667 MONTGOMERY 540 520 MORGAN 401 375 MOULTRIE 156 142 OGLE 436 437 PEORIA 571 539 PERRY 882 716 PIATT 83 89 PIKE 1174 1029 POPE 1064 884 PULASKI 209 177 PUTNAM 250 207 RANDOLPH 1553 1340 RICHLAND 431 397 ROCK ISLAND 415 461 SALINE 602 534 SANGAMON 329 326 SCHUYLER 800 757 SCOTT 197 176 SHELBY 757 824 STARK 94 125 ST. CLAIR 478 474 STEPHENSON 365 405 TAZEWELL 339 314 UNION 913 772 VERMILION 323 329 WABASH 105 101 WARREN 303 292 WASHINGTON 640 599 WAYNE 943 861 WHITE 456 465 WHITESIDE 373 420 WILL 160 148 WILLIAMSON 1220 943 WINNEBAGO 173 193 WOODFORD 398 372 Total 50173 47147

11/25/2020