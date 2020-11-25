Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Board of Pharmacy

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointments of Maja Gift, Patty Ghazvini and Dorinda Segovia to the Board of Pharmacy.

Maja Gift

Gift, of Tampa, is the director of pharmacy services at Tampa General Hospital where she previously served as a quality improvement specialist. She earned her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Utah and finished her residency at Children’s Hospital National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Gift also completed the Executive Management Program for Pharmacy Leaders at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Patty Ghazvini

Ghazvini, of Tallahassee, is the division director and a professor at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. She is a member of the Florida Pharmacy Association and the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists. Ghazvini earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Florida State University and her doctor of pharmacy from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

Dorinda Segovia

Segovia, of Hialeah, is vice president of pharmacy services at Memorial Healthcare System in Miramar. Previously, she served as the director of pharmacy at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines. Segovia received her associate in arts degree from Miami Dade College and her Doctor of Pharmacy from Nova Southeastern University, where she was named the 2020 Alumni of the Year.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

