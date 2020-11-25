Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Psychology

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Randi Mackintosh, Seema Weinstein, Madiley Broz and Dawn Silver to the Board of Psychology.

Randi Mackintosh

Mackintosh, of Tallahassee, is a clinical psychologist specializing in the areas of anxiety, depression, perfectionism, relationships, and life transitions. Previously, she worked as a staff psychologist at Florida State University and has served as co-chair for the Florida Psychological Association, Capital Chapter. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and criminal justice from George Washington University and her doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Seema Weinstein

Weinstein, of Tampa, is a psychology and neuropsychology manager at Tampa General Hospital. She is a member of the American Psychological Association and currently serves on the Hillsborough County Behavioral Health Advisory Board. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton and her doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Madiley Broz

Broz, of Miami, is a clinical neuropsychologist with Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood. Broz is a professional member and speaker for the Alzheimer’s Association and has served as an expert speaker for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Parkinson’s Foundation, and the Epilepsy Foundation. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Thomas University and her master’s degree in mental health and Doctor of Psychology from Carlos Albizu University.

Dawn Silver

Silver, of Boca Raton, is a licensed clinical psychologist for the West Palm Beach Healthcare District. She is a former program director for the Hanley Center Origins, a rehabilitation center providing treatment for those recovering from alcoholism and addiction. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Michigan and her master’s and doctorate degrees in psychology from Pennsylvania State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

