2020-11-25 08:27:08.443 St. Louis Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

2020-11-25 08:27:08.443

Mario Yancy’s last-minute decision to play Powerball paid off after he won a $1 million prize in the Oct. 28 drawing.

“I don’t play very often, I couldn’t believe it,” Yancy said. “I had the ticket checked in multiple places just to see if it was right. I was pretty excited.”

Yancy’s Powerball ticket, purchased at DDT Package Liquor, 7206 St. Charles Rock Road in Pagedale, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the $1 million prize. The winning numbers that night were 11, 28, 37, 40 and 53.

Yancy said he doesn’t exactly know what he’s going to do with the winnings yet, but he plans to invest most of it.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $202 million.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County, where Yancy purchased his winning ticket, won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.