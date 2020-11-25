LED Post Offers Light Packages for Every Need

Access Fixtures has a complete line of post top packages and fixtures designed for commercial use.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, sports, and industrial lighting, is introducing a new and improved line of decorative LED post top light packages for commercial, municipal and hospitality applications. These LED post light packages are available in hundreds of configurations with choice of style, wattage, Kelvin, and finish. From traditional historic style globe post top lights to open architectural designs, Access Fixtures carries commercial-grade post light fixtures in every style. Post top light fixtures are available as just the fixture itself or with optional poles for customers who require a post top fixture and pole. Poles are available with a choice of height, shape and finish to suit any project. All of the fixtures used in Access Fixtures’ decorative LED post top light packages are durable, rugged, and IP66 rated against jetting water, dust, and bugs.

“These post top light packages are geared towards municipal, hospitality and commercial property managers who need design options, efficiency and low maintenance LED post-top walkway, parking and roadway lighting,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “These fixtures are perfect for walkways, sidewalks and streets, parks, shopping centers, and anywhere else people drive, travel by foot, or simply congregate.”

LED post top lights range in wattage from 25w to 200w per fixture and all feature LED rated life of up to L70 @ 362,000 hours . All styles are available in both 120-277v and 347-480v. Choose from bronze, black, or custom RAL finishes. These post light packages are available in 2200K, 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K as well as in 590nm amber for those needing to meet turtle friendly or dark sky friendly regulations. All fixtures come with the option of a photocell to save light and energy during the day. Access Fixtures post top packages are available with a 5-year warranty. If customers have questions before ordering decorative post top lights from Access Fixtures, they are advised to consult with a lighting specialist at 800-468-9925.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.