Is working from home here to stay?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In planning ahead post-COVID-19, 73% of FTSE business leaders put reducing travel at the top of their list, closely followed by reducing office space/encouraging WFH (working from home) at 67%.

According to Echo Research’s latest survey on Trust and Expectations at the Time of COVID-19, this does not necessarily mean getting rid of the office. In responding to Echo’s survey on looking ahead, one leader said: "Supporting flexible working, including more remote working, rather than reducing office space.” In addition, a director at the largest engineering group added “Rather than 'Going back to normal’, it's about embedding the changes we adopted at pace into how we work going forward in a positive and productive way.”

But asked about the impact of the global pandemic, nearly two thirds of adults polled do not believe that society will change for the better as a result of COVID-19.

Echo conducted an integrated study of stakeholder interviews, consumer polls and social listening to better frame and understand changes to Trust and Expectations at a time of COVID-19.

The full report by Echo Research, About Trust and Expectations at a Time of COVID, is released later on this week.

