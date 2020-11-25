Crack Sealing Next Week on Route 44 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 44 are advised of lane restrictions next week between McEwensville Borough and Dewart in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 4, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###