On COVID-19, Anger Overtakes Fear; GenZ Least Trusting of UK Government

Gen-Z (those aged 18-24) in the UK are by far least trusting of the Government at 17%

Emotions around COVID in business context

Levels of trust in Government remain at an all-time low

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few people trust Government to get COVID-19 right, with Americans at 33% slightly more supportive of the Trump administration’s COVID management than Briton’s 27% belief in Boris Johnson’s government’s handling of the crisis.

According to Echo Research’s poll released today, Gen-Z (those aged 18-24) in the UK are by far the least trusting of the Government at 17%, compared to 38% among their US cohorts, perhaps reflecting anger of the UK’s A-level results mismanagement.

Echo’s study also found that 49% of UK adults say they are confused about the rules of COVID compliance, compared to 31% across the US.

During the early stages of the pandemic, online conversations about COVID-19 in relation to business express everything from joy to fear as the pandemic impacted people differently. With fear initially on the rise, greater anger and frustration are now taking over as lockdown and further restrictions are announced.

Overall, levels of trust in Government remain at an all-time low, and while trust in businesses (large and small) has also declined compared to Echo’s study in 2019.

Echo conducted an integrated study of stakeholder interviews, consumer polls and social listening to better frame and understand changes to Trust and Expectations at a time of COVID-19.

The full report by Echo Research, About Trust and Expectations at a Time of COVID, will be released later this week.

About Echo Research - Echo Research is an international market research company providing brand and reputation insights to drive performance improvement and transformation. It runs Britain’s Most Admired Companies study, the longest survey of corporate reputation in the country, and has served over 500 clients spanning all sectors since its inception in 1990.

