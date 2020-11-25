Local agencies receive $13.8 million to assist low-income families with utility costs amid COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $13.8 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants will enable 19 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families whose income was affected by the coronavirus pandemic heat their homes this winter.

“As we enter the coldest months of the year, many low-income residents find themselves in even tougher situations due to the pandemic and may struggle to afford higher heating bills along with other needs,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them by making one-time emergency payments.”

Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 19 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) ACT. These grants are supplemental to grant funds of $46.2 million awarded by Gov. Ivey through the state’s yearly Low Income Home Energy Assistance allocation earlier this year.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting those who need it most during this time of need,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Our partnerships with local community agencies ensure that many who truly need assistance receive help with heating their homes during the coldest months of the year.”

Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number:

• $542,604 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330

• $1,265,543 to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama, Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) 205-755-1204

• $261,726 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287

• $620,803 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336

• $1,053,290 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800

• $1,461,839 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700

• $920,830 to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery) 334-263-3474

• $611,227 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan) 256-355-7843

• $1,310,229 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430

• $702,193 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712

• $1,113,933 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646

• $767,624 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611

• $1,431,516 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429

• $244,171 to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County) 205-221-4010

• $660,700 to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) 334-347-0881

• $70,220 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) 205-367-1283

• $234,596 to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) 334-727-6100

• $178,740 to Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion and Winston) 205-921-4224

• $368,651 to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) 256-546-9271

