Tescos and Amazon most admired in COVID response

Companies most admired for response to COVID-19

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesco is given top marks among both business leaders and consumers for its fast response to customer needs, increasing capacity and service.

In a study announced today, Echo Research asked some 300 c-suite business leaders and 1,000 people across the UK and US who they admire most in their corporate response to COVID-19.

In the UK, Tesco’s comes top among a list of food retailers, the tech industry, pharmaceutical companies and individual insurers and breweries singled out with specific praise for pivoting, focusing on customer care, driving innovation and rapidly escalating their digital offerings.

Amazon impressed on both sides of the Atlantic.

In Echo’s research, business leaders said “Tesco has shown strong sector leadership throughout the crisis and adapted quickly to the ever changing needs of consumers e.g. rapidly increasing online capacity.”

Brewdog appeared in the top five among business leaders for adapting and changing their business model to support customers: “Brewdog have been very innovative: had to shut all their pubs but carried on crating and selling direct to customers; they also converted a lot of their breweries to making hand sanitisers.”

The full report by Echo Research, About Trust and Expectations at a Time of Covid, will be fully released later this week.

