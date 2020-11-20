2020-11-20 08:44:49.583 St. Louis Man Scores His Biggest Win to Date: $112,000

2020-11-20 08:44:49.583

Robert Isreal’s purchase of a Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket paid off after he matched all five winning numbers drawn on Nov. 2 to win the $112,000 jackpot. The winning numbers that night were 9, 10, 16, 20 and 36.

Isreal purchased his winning ticket at United Mart BP, 7430 Natural Bridge Road, in St. Louis.

“I was very excited,” he said. “It was the most I’d ever won.”

Isreal plans to use his winnings to pay off some bills and then put some away for the future.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County, where Isreal purchased his winning ticket, won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.