Worldsensing strengthens industrial infrastructure monitoring focus with CMT

Worldensing enables civil engineers to monitor critical infrastructures remotely. Worldsensing company logo

Our aim now is to build on our experience in transforming operations and tackle the fundamental mission of keeping people safe by monitoring assets in mining, construction, rail and beyond.” — Ignasi Vilajosana, CEO

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, CATALUNYA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMT gives engineers a unique cloud-based hub to manage devices, data and networks, building on Loadsensing’s industry-leading wireless network technology for the acquisition of near real-time geotechnical, geospatial and structural sensor information. “Our vision for CMT is to help our partners monitor geotech projects more efficiently,” said Albert Zaragoza, Worldsensing’s Chief Technology Officer.

“It will help them stay on top of their network, node and sensor performance and manage a variety of monitoring projects remotely, from the comfort of their office, through a single pane of glass.”

More than 270 engineering consultancies and monitoring technology providers worldwide already use Loadsensing to improve the safety of critical infrastructure. Within mining, construction, rail and structural health management, CMT addresses engineers’ need to automate monitoring projects through the cloud, reducing the need for site visits and improving safety while reducing costs.

“We know many of our partners monitor projects using spreadsheets, which can be daunting,” said Bernat Trias, director of products at Worldsensing. “We can automate parts of the process so they can focus on what matters the most, which is to ensure the construction process or existing infrastructures are safe.”

Connected with CMT, and to offer additional value to engineering service providers, Worldsensing has built a strong alliance partner network that includes data visualization software experts such as Vista Data Vision, Maxwell Geosystem and Intelltech. Worldsensing is also bundling Loadsensing with IDS GeoRadar by Hexagon and integrating the technology into Hexagon’s digital mining geomonitoring hub, HxGN.

Alongside the CMT launch, Worldsensing has just welcomed Cameron Clark as its new sales area manager for Canada. His long experience and expertise will help support Loadsensing’s growth, especially in mining. The hire represents a further strengthening of Worldsensing’s global team, which recently saw the addition of geotechnical expert Kelsey Kidd to lead North American sales, a mining engineer Leonardo Vidigal to cover the fast-growing Brazilian market and Yvan Bonin focusing on Africa. Worldsensing CEO Ignasi Vilajosana said the business was gearing up to meet soaring demand for industrial monitoring networks after selling its non-core Fastprk and OneMind business units this year.

“The Fastprk and OneMind sales this year leave us perfectly positioned to become the world leader in critical infrastructure monitoring,” said Vilajosana. “Our aim now is to build on our experience in transforming operations and tackle the fundamental mission of keeping people safe by monitoring assets in mining, construction, rail and beyond.”

The key to strengthening the Worldsensing positioning will be the ongoing development of its leading industrial monitoring solution, Loadsensing, to become the underlying platform of choice for monitoring critical infrastructures worldwide. Loadsensing was Worldsensing’s first industrial IoT product, launched as a data logger system in 2015. It has now evolved into a complete wireless solution that supports more than 170,000 sensors in more than 1,000 networks across more than 60 countries worldwide.

“We are seeing a surge in demand for Loadsensing network solutions as the markets recognize the valuable contribution that this technology can make to operational safety,” said Steve Cahill, Worldsensing’s Chief Operating Officer. “In recent years we have seen rapid adoption of the Loadsensing solution across a wide range of industry sectors. Working in close collaboration with our Partners, we continue to develop our Loadsensing capability, to help create an ever safer and more efficient working environment for our customers.

The Loadsensing connectivity-centric​ industrial monitoring offering has already been certified for use in environments as diverse as high-speed railway construction sites in the UK and mining company tailings dams in Brazil.

“We see safeguarding critical infrastructures as a mission that we are uniquely positioned to deliver on,” said Vilajosana. “At this point in our growth it makes sense to focus all our efforts on this particular market opportunity.”