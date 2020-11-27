CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES’ 2020 HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE in STATEN ISLAND BENEFITS WHERE-TO-TURN.ORG

Please Share this Instagram/Facebook Social Media Post to Help Spread the Word

Chelsea Financial Services is proud to announce its annual Toy Drive in Staten Island to benefit local children in need.

STATEN ISLAND, NY, U.S.A., November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Financial Services is proud to announce its annual Toy Drive in Staten Island to benefit local children in need via Where to Turn, a local crisis relief services organization.

One of Chelsea Financial’s Registered Representatives, Frank Cilento, again heads up their Toy Drive for 2020. “Chelsea Financial Services has been deeply involved in the community for over 21 years. Last year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive and Holiday Toy Drive were both very successful.” Cilento said. “We love to see the joy that these toys bring to the kids in our community who are going through tough times.”

Cilento has been a Chelsea Financial Services Representative for 11 years. He began his career in Financial Services in 1990, and joined Chelsea in 2009. Cilento is deeply involved in the Staten Island community, including his active membership in the South Shore Rotary Club as a past President and he’s also a Paul Harris Fellow.

“As a longtime resident of Staten Island, I appreciate being part of a firm that is deeply rooted in local charitable giving.” added Cilento. “Chelsea Financial has over 70 Registered Representatives covering 51 States and Territories, but John Pisapia, President, never forgets to take care of his home base with wonderful charitable activities like this Toy Drive.”

2020 Holiday toy DRIVE INFORMATION Please drop off new, unwrapped toys at Chelsea Financial Services’ Corporate Office located at 242 Main Street, Staten Island, any time between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday, until Thursday, December 17th.

All toys will be delivered to Where to Turn by December 18th. The Where-To-Turn.org Toy Store will be virtual this year, due to Covid-19. Toys requested by December 6th will be bagged and distributed via appointments from December 14th to December 23, 2020 at Where-to-Turn’s Staten Island warehouse.

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in making this holiday season brighter for so many deserving children.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 21 years, Chelsea financial clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit https://www.chfs.com for more information. For Registered Representatives interested in joining our “No Minimum Production Requirements” Team, please visit joinchelsea.com for more information or to inquire.

About Where to turn

Founded in 2001 shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, Where to Turn provides crisis relief services for victims of any kind of tragedy by helping victims obtain the help they need during the recovery process. Where to Turn also creates and supports projects that foster community participation and interaction while assisting those in need, including their “Free Prom Dress Distribution” and annual “Senior ‘Senior’ Prom” projects. Visit Where to Turn for more information or to donate.