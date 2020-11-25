Sahar BMD

WEST VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sahar Barati debuted her first collection for Sahar BMD in the winter of 2020 with the hopes of sharing her uniquely crafted earrings with others. Otherworldly and fantastical meets luxury vintage design is what Sahar BMD, a brand based out of Vancouver, Canada embodies. Sahar BMD offers earrings that are truly one of a kind.

From her Middle-Eastern roots, the designer, Sahar draws upon Middle-Eastern geometric patterns and colour schemes for her earring collections. Rich crimson, deep indigo, opulent green and bright gold are of the few colours used in her collections. The contrast of colours used in the earring collections add a bold, feminine aesthetic.

Sahar BMD's earrings can be worn as a statement piece for a day out running errands or paired with a statement outfit for a night out in the city. Sahar BMD’s earrings are certainly showstoppers that will garner many compliments.

If you were to glance at her collection, you would also see a variety of animals, insects, amphibians and fish. Sahar BMD gives a gentle nod to the natural world and its beauty. The designer, Sahar, firmly believes in creating bewitching jewellery pieces for Sahar BMD that capture and emulate the wonder and beauty found in the natural world. As a result, most her earring collections feature nature-inspired accents such as elephants, scarabs, frogs and koi fish.

Sahar BMD's dazzling earring collections are produced in highly limited quantities and are available for a limited period of time. All of the earrings produced by Sahar BMD are carefully crafted using durable, precious metals and Cubic Zirconia to add sparkle and shine.

As her brand Sahar BMD continues to grow, Sahar one day hopes to see individuals from all across the world donning her earrings.