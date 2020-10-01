SAHAR BMD earrings collection

Sometimes a set of gorgeous sparkling earrings is all you need to take an outfit from drab to fab.

I wanted to create pieces for the powerful woman who isn`t afraid to dare and get all the attention in the room!” — Sahar Barati

WEST VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver-based jewellery designer and businesswoman Sahar Barati creates feminine, luxurious earrings inspired by her past international travel experiences. From Morocco and India to Lebanon and Persia, Barati shapes her designs with each country’s vibrant colours, culture, and fashion in mind.

Her whimsical designs for Sahar BMD are created with high-quality materials like precious metals and shimmering cubic zirconia. Influenced by fairy tales, nature, and Alice in Wonderland, Barati’s earrings send those who catch a glimpse to an exotic dreamland.

Many of her creations are reminiscent of Disney characters and look as if they could be worn by the princesses. The lavish collection features shapes like flowers, birds, hearts, ladybugs, and more.

Treat yourself to an item from Barati’s elevated costume jewellery collection or gift a set of the stunning earrings to the deserving fashionista in your life. By wearing a pair of glittering Sahar BMD earrings, you’ll elevate your look and glow with confidence.

These four exquisite sets will bring happiness to all during this uncertain time.

The Delbar set

This set of beautiful copper studs feature a yellow gold and silver bird covered in cubic zirconia. Since these earrings are created with metals, sans flashy colours, they will match any dress or blouse. Every pair is made to order, which is why the local company does not offer refunds on any of the pieces. Each Delbar stud weighs 19 grams and the set retails for US$329.

The Lotuse set

The Lotuse set is perfect for those with a passion for flowers as these copper earrings feature a blooming lotus on each stud. The lotus has yellow gold and silver petals, wrapped tightly around a bright purple, green, and blue stone. Dangling from each stud is a dainty ladybug adorned in black, purple, and green cubic zirconia. Each Lotuse stud weighs 20 grams each and the set costs US$329.