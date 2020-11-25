I-95 Lane, Ramp Closures Planned Next Week for Construction in the City of Chester

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter a double lane closure and ramp closure next week in the City of Chester, Delaware County, for painting and shielding removal under a project to rehabilitate eight bridges over I-95 and CSX Railroad, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and

Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Interstate 476 and U.S. 322 interchanges;

Monday, November 30, and Tuesday, December 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on the ramp from southbound I-95 to Chestnut Street; and

Wednesday, December 3, through Friday, December 4, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from southbound I-95 to Chestnut Street will be closed and detoured. During construction, two separate detour routes will be posted for southbound I-95 motorists traveling north of I-476 and south of I-476.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on I-95 through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is rehabilitating the multi-span, steel girder bridges on Potter Street, Madison Street, Upland Street, Melrose Avenue, Chestnut Street, Edgmont Avenue, and the Crosby Street and Walnut Street pedestrian structures. The contractor is also improving the I-95 south exit ramp at Chestnut Street.

In addition to the bridge and ramp improvements, PennDOT’s contractor is repairing Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street; reconstructing curbs and sidewalks; milling and resurfacing the streets; installing a new traffic signal at Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue; upgrading the traffic signal at Morton Avenue and 7th Street; and reconstructing Morton Avenue from 7th Street to 4th Street to lower the road under the Amtrak overpass to increase vertical clearance.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on this project which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #