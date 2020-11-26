Socimobel bathroom furniture brand presents a new bathroom vanity model - LIMA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bathroom furniture is not just an addition to the plumbing and sanitation fixtures. The main objective of the furniture is to make the bathroom maximally convenient and to emphasize the style of the room. The furniture may be easy to take care of for long years of service. It is very important to choose each unit correctly and think of the room planning scrupulously.
A new and unique “Lima” bathroom vanity from Socimobel is worth particular attention. The bathroom cabinet made out of high-quality MDF/DM material.
A soft-closing mechanism is produced in Germany. It is very reliable as professional engineers took part in developing this part of the unit. This way, the buyers can get excellent details and components in one product which were released by the leading European brands from three countries at once – Spain, Italy, and Germany. “Lima” bathroom vanity is a freestanding unit. The vanity is shipped already assembled and all the installation hardware is included. With a minimalistic and modern design, this vanity is perfect for medium space. The “Lima” bathroom vanity offers extensive storage for all possible kinds of bathroom necessities.
The appearance of the furniture largely depends on the quality of the fittings. Fasteners, handles, hinges, screws must be resistant to constant exposure to steam and water. It is better to give preference to a chrome-plated coating - it does not tarnish and is easy to clean from limescale. That is why the designers of the “Lima” vanity complemented it with three shiny chrome handles. One on each drawer that underlines the minimalist design.
Summing up, a sink with vanity for the bathroom will help you not only significantly save space, but also accumulate positive energy in the apartment. It is very important to remember that such plumbing should be chosen exclusively in light colors, which, most often, harmonize well with any bathroom interior. Socimobel “Lima” vanity has a brown sink top made of glass and can be selected in light colors. For example, champagne matt.
All the exclusive models are available in bathroom showrooms and on online websites with a possibility to pick up the order or to deliver it nationwide.
