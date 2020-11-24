Bathroom Vanity Collection Lexora Jacques
EINPresswire.com/ -- The bathroom cabinet or vanity is an indispensable thing in any bathroom interior. It is simply impossible to imagine a single bathroom without it. Cabinet can decorate even the most boring space, and in collaboration with small and large drawers, it will help the owners to keep an order of all kinds of little things.
Buyers always may approach the choice of a vanity unit not only from the design side. It is worth to take into account the necessary functionality, carefully measure the dimensions, choose a model that suits the style of the bathroom. Such a unit will harmoniously fit into the interior and will delight you for a long time.
Freestanding vanities are the most common element of bathroom design. Usually, vanity has small legs that allow you to clean underneath without any problems.
Floor-standing cabinets can be in the form of conventional units, chests of drawers, or combined models, which include vertical and horizontal storage areas or side cabinet with a mirror
New Bathroom Style offers a Lexora Jacques bathroom vanities model collection of one of the brands in bathroom furniture in the US. The model called Jacques offers different sizes – from 30 Inch vanity up to 84 inches with single and double sink. You are also able to choose a perfect suitable color for your room: dark grey, light gray, navy blue, and matte white.
All variations of Lexora Jacques are freestanding vanities and have doors and drawers with a soft-closing mechanism. The core cabinet is made of grade plywood panels, birch wood frames, and solid rubber. The surface of the vanity goes through the 8-stage painting and finishing process; each finishing is primed and sealed for superior moisture resistance. The countertop itself is marbled and compatible with single-hole faucets. Adding chrome hardware makes this piece of bathroom furniture look perfect for contemporary style design.
All the options Lexora vanity are now available in the online bathroom vanity store Newbathroomstyle.com. Clients are able to make a purchase within a website or call by phone at 718-412-3675. Helpful and competent managers will make your shopping a pleasure for you.
