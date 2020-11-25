Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling DJ and music producer Clinton Sparks visited The Gamer Hour last night

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), featured guest Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling DJ and music producer Clinton Sparks last night Esportz Network’s talk show, the Gamer Hour, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling DJ, music record producer, and artist Clinton Sparks visited The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett.Sparks is the show’s first musical guest. Some of the topics explored in Puckett’s interview include how Sparks has expanded his success in music to the gaming industry as co-founder of esports lifestyle gaming brand, XSET , the launch of his recent book, “How to Win Big in the Music Business,” and his Twitch show and podcast based on his book where he offers sage career advice to upcoming musicians and gaming entrepreneurs.In one of the show’s hilarious highlights, Sparks and Puckett braved the wild obstacle courses of the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout game. Called the ROCCATChallenge, they attempted to successfully navigate five rounds of the game’s difficult courses. Don’t miss all the humorous banter that ensues, and Sparks’ commentary on the exciting gaming action and his game review.You can watch the entire show, which aired on November 24, here: https://youtu.be/9HYjq_2XIFQ ).During his illustrious music career as a producer and publisher, Sparks has written and produced hit songs for multi-platinum recording artists such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rick Ross, Diddy, Pitbull, Ludacris, Big Sean, Akon, and 2 Chainz, and is responsible for selling more than 75 million records. Sparks has won BMI songwriter awards with his C. Sparks Ent, Inc. company as well as being a recipient of numerous ASCAP music awards with DJ Snake as part of his Get Familiar Music publishing venture.Sparks is also the owner of the national hip-hop radio station “Get Familiar Radio,” and co-founder of Bootē, a state-of-the-art women’s athleisure clothing line. He has created critically acclaimed projects with artists from Eminem and Kanye West to Busta Rhymes.Growing up in Boston, Sparks has gone from successful radio shows to DJ gigs and producing to eventually building multiple multi-million-dollar brands. He and his companies have been featured in numerous top media publications.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach, its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT, and clothing company H4X, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.

