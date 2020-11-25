Motivo Announces COVID Killing Mobile Sanitizer -- Gen 1 SAEMS Units Available for Sale in Early 2021
COVID News: Motivo Engineering announced the Sanitizing Autonomous Electric Mobile Sprayer (SAEMS, pronounced “Sams”).GARDENA, CA, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivo Engineering announced their contribution to the ongoing global COVID fight – the Motivo Sanitizing Autonomous Electric Mobile Sprayer (SAEMS, pronounced “Sams”). The SAEMS sanitizer was designed to meet the needs of a wide array of environments, from commercial airliners to K-12 classrooms.
While Motivo is best known for solving technical challenges for clients across multiple industries, this was an opportunity for Motivo to utilize their expertise to help contribute to an ongoing public health and safety crisis.
Motivo CEO Praveen Penmetsa noted, “Like every person and every business, Motivo has been impacted by COVID-19. Our first response was to stay safe, work remotely and carry on. Our second response was to design the best sanitizing machine we could, a challenge well within our expertise of electric mobility, robotics, machine learning, and AI. Now we want to offer it up at the most affordable price possible to the larger industry. Our goal is to provide tools that will create a safer environment. We have received tremendous response from industry and have opened up the technology for companies to take advantage and customize it as needed for their applications.”
The Motivo SAEMS offers many unique advantages to manual cleaning, backpack mounted wands, and UVC applications. The SAEMS is a compact, high utilization device that provides immense safety at the lowest deployment and operating cost in its class. It cleans in a faster, more thorough, and more consistent manner, while minimizing exposure to chemicals to the staff. Motivo has engineered a product that can be customized for specific applications and can apply a wide variety of EPA approved disinfectants.
Initial deliveries will be in first quarter 2021. Pricing starts at $45,000. Contact Motivo for more details on options and features. info@motivo.com
Motivo Engineering is an innovation engineering firm headquartered in California, USA. Motivo has helped clients develop and globally deploy technologies ranging from driverless cars to automated planting robots. Motivo’s unique innovation framework has reduced the risks in transformative product development for clients ranging from early stage start-ups to global conglomerates in the mobility, ag-tech and aerospace market segments. https://www.motivo.com
