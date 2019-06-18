Motivo To Debut “MotivoSight” at Forbes AgTech Summit -- June 26-27 in Salinas, California

Identifying apples is NOT a simple task.

GARDENA, CA, USA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motivo To Debut “ MotivoSight ” at Forbes AgTech Summit ‘Plug & Play’ Perception Technology for Intelligent Automation SystemsJune 18, 2019 (GARDENA, Calif) Motivo Engineering has become a highly sought after partner for those in the agricultural world seeking solutions to complex problems. Motivo will be at the Forbes AgTech Summit on June 26-27 in Salinas, California to debut MotivoSight.“MotivoSight utilizes our expertise in all aspects of engineering to supply customized solutions to unique problems. Recent successes include clients seeking better methods of planting, cultivating, harvesting, and food processing.” says Praveen Penmetsa, CEO Motivo Engineering.Key Features:• MotivoSight is a ‘Plug & Play’ perception technology for intelligent automation systems. It includes both hardware and software.• MotivoSight enables automation of highly subjective manual labor tasks.• MotivoSight can act as a stand-alone inspection solution for highly varied products, or can be integrated into existing automation systems that provide relief for highly laborious applications for which traditional machine vision isn’t suitable.• MotivoSight can be customized for your application via Motivo Create.• MotivoSight enables transformative changes to a business’ bottom line, instead of the incremental advancement offered by current commercially available machine vision technology solutions.Motivo Engineering in an innovation engineering firm headquartered in California, USA. Motivo has helped clients develop and globally deploy technologies ranging from driverless cars to automated planting robots. Motivo’s unique innovation framework has reduced the risks in transformative product development for clients ranging from early stage start-ups to global conglomerates in the mobility, ag-tech and aerospace market segments. www.motivo.com ###



