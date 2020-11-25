Holiday shopping? Five perfect gifts from Game and Fish

For the person on your list who likes to hunt, fish or enjoy wildlife, these presents will be on target.

Cheyenne - Santa Claus and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department have a lot in common. Both wear red, look after deer and have gifts that will make anyone smile this holiday season. For the person on your list who likes to hunt, fish or enjoy wildlife, these presents will be on target.

A Wyoming Wildlife Conservation License plate- The Wildlife Conservation License Plate is a new speciality plate for Wyoming drivers, featuring the iconic mule deer. The initial price of the plate is $180 with a $50 renewal fee each year, in addition to registration fees. The plate is available anytime - not just with renewals. Drivers who have the plate join an exclusive club, too, with access to great discounts from Wyoming businesses.

Funds generated from the Conservation Plate will help fund overpasses, underpasses, fencing and signage to prevent vehicle/animal collisions along wildlife migration corridors.

Resident lifetime licenses or conservation stamps- A lifetime license or stamp guarantees that your loved one will log many hours enjoying the great Wyoming outdoors while supporting conservation. These are available for residents who have lived in Wyoming for at least 10 years. A resident lifetime small game/bird license is $311. The resident lifetime fishing license is also $311. If you’re looking for a bargain, get them both, plus a lifetime conservation stamp for $681.50.

For those who have lived in Wyoming for less than 10 years a lifetime conservation is an option, the stamp alone is $185.50.

For more information and the application for purchase visit the Game and Fish website.

A subscription to Wyoming Wildlife magazine- Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. A subscription lets readers explore Wyoming and all of its wild things and wild places. The pages are filled with incredible photography and stories about wildlife. Learn about Wyoming’s rare animals, unique experiences and Game and Fish projects. At a special holiday deal of $12 for 12 issues, it’s one of the most affordable ways to enjoy Wyoming’s wildlife year-round and it’s the gift that keeps giving! Shop on Black Friday weekend and get 18 issues for $18. Subscribe by phone at 1-800-710-8345 or online​.

Game and Fish Gift Shop- Come by our Cheyenne Headquarters office to browse the Game and Fish gift shop or shop online. The shelves are stocked with unique wildlife memorabilia, housewares, apparel, and books. With gifts in all price ranges, you can stuff stockings with special items like jerky seasoning or Game and Fish-branded binoculars.

Wyoming Super Tag raffle tickets- Buy a ticket - or several - in the name of your loved one. The Super Tag is a good gift for the hunter who dreams of big adventure, spectacular scenery and the best animals in the Cowboy State.

Winning a Wyoming Super Tag or Super Tag Trifecta gives a hunter the opportunity to purchase one or more of Wyoming’s most popular big game and trophy game licenses. Applications are available by species with one winner selected in July for each of the ten species; trifecta winners choose any three from the list: elk, deer, antelope, bighorn sheep, black bear, mountain goat, mountain lion, gray wolf, wild bison or moose. Visit the website for full details.

Super Tag applications are $10 each, and Super Tag Trifecta applications are $30 each. Unlimited entries are allowed until July 1, 2021. The tickets must be submitted under the recipient's name and cannot be transferred, which is the same as licenses. So, ask for your recipient’s SPID to purchase this gift.

(Sara DiRienzo (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -