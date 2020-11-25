Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Launches Exclusive Lead Generation Partnership with #1 Online Leads Buyer Opcity
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that it has established an exclusive partnership with Opcity, the #1 online real estate leads buyer in the nation. The union equips participating Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents with yet another premium lead generation solution that allows agents to focus on sales and deals without ever having to worry about prospecting and cold calling. As part of its focus on providing lead generation resources to its agents, the company has also announced a partnership with the Zillow Premier Agent Flex Program in recent weeks.
“Our partnership with Opcity is yet another example of YHSGR’s fierce commitment to protecting our agents’ time and resources and empowering them to do what they do best – make deals with home shoppers and help find them the perfect properties for their needs.” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “By partnering with Opcity, participating YHSGR agents now have the option to work with the #1 online leads buyer in the country to have an instant pipeline of qualified connections. These types of investments are why we attract the best agents in the business.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty + Opcity
The Opcity partnership works by connecting participating YHSGR agents with pre-qualified home shoppers via a live phone call transfer. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents receive these leads at zero upfront cost. The ability to work with Opcity for connecting with warm leads is an extreme advantage over agents at other brokerages because Opcity:
• Is the largest buyer of digital real estate leads in the nation.
• Calls 90% of prospects in just 4 seconds, exponentially increasing the chances for closing; Statistics show leads not contacted within 5 minutes have a 400% drop in close rate.
• Connects YHSGR agents live to the warm lead via a 3-way call, creating a warm hand-off after prequalifying the lead.
• Provides leads that converts at a rate of 9-15 times higher than the industry average for real estate.
Opcity’s lead generation process has proven so successful that the company was recently acquired by REALTOR.com. Through REALTOR.com, Opcity will continue to provide brokerages like Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty with its exceptional lead generation services. To take advantage of the program, YHSGR agents can opt into the Opcity program to elect to receive leads that are released via an alert system. When they are the first to respond, they will be connected with an Opcity representative who will introduce them to ready home buyers and sellers. The program has successfully helped agents establish multimillion-dollar lead pipelines in a matter of weeks.
“This is the true value of this partnership,” said CEO Kusuma, “Our agents can now build a pipeline worth millions in a week, two weeks, three weeks, depending on their response rate with the program. It removes all friction from the prospecting aspect of selling by providing excellent leads up front to our agents with no cost to them unless a deal is made.”
Real Estate Agents are encouraged to contact Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty for more information by calling 626-789-0159
Join YHSGR’s Winning Team – And Never Prospect Again!
The Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team is made up of a staff of award-winning high-earning agents. Agents that are chosen to become part of the YHSGR team benefit from the experience of a team that has been successful since their start in 2007 and have thrived through the current pandemic-afflicted marketplace. Instead of spending any time prospecting at open houses or dealing with cold calling, YHSGR agents are always guaranteed access to a multitude of warm lead connections powered by the brokerage’s strategic partnerships with the industry’s best lead generation services.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has a strict “No Cold Calling” policy and employs various reverse marketing lead generation systems to connect with prospects who identify themselves as motivated home shoppers. This approach has led to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents closing over 5,000 real estate transactions valued at over 1 billion dollars.
Free Special Report for Real Estate Agents “How to Make a Good Living Selling Real Estate with NO cold calling, NO prospecting, and NO door knocking”. This free online video report is available online at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/
What It Takes to be a Top-Earning YHSGR Agent
Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty has been implementing the strategy of NO cold calls, NO door knocking, and NO prospecting since 2007. They look for agents who are driven, coachable and possess an excellent work ethic.
If you are interested in becoming a part of their high performing team and participating in company advantages such as their partnership with their exclusive lead generation partnership with Opcity and REALTOR.com or the Zillow Premier Agent Flex program, visit their website to learn more and enlist as an agent today.
Real Estate Agents are invited to learn more about this system The Real Estate Office of The Future online at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Contact Information:
Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-780-2221
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn