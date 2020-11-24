ICYMI: Attorney General Josh Stein Commends State Board of Elections for 2020 Elections

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein last week commended the N.C. State Board of Elections on their successful administration of the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic and record high mail-in voting in an editorial. In his Nov. 20 editorial, Attorney General Stein notes that, “the board was charged with administering an election amid circumstances unlike any we’ve ever experienced. We take for granted just how complicated and miraculous a safe, fair, and free election where every legal vote is counted really is – even during a normal year. But pulling that off in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century? It was quite a tall order.”

Read the full editorial here: https://ncdoj.gov/josh-stein-hard-work-made-n-c-elections-business-as-usual-in-very-unusual-time/.

