"Boring AI Is the New Black," Argues Sikka Software CEO in Upcoming Talks
Sikka Software uses artificial intelligence to optimize the business of healthcare with connectivity, applications and insights.
Digital Health World Congress 2020 takes place online November 26th and 27th.
Sikka Software Chairman and CEO Vijay Sikka set to present at two UK-based virtual conferences, AI Global Forum and Digital Health World Congress, in next week
The presentation for the former is entitled “COVID's Impact on Retail Healthcare and the Way Back,” while the one for the latter is this: “Boring” AI Is Anything But. Sikka has been presenting at Digital Health World Congress for years, and, on the AI front, has presented in the past at American Association of Artificial Intelligence conferences and the International Joint Conference on Neural Networks (precursor to NeurIPS).
Regarding AI, Sikka said, “The AI field has been through several winters since the 1960s, so we should not be surprised if a new one is coming. I was part of the previous boom in the late eighties and early nineties. Then everything went dark. In the early teens of this century we saw the boom again. But beyond some amazing facial recognition and natural language chatbots we are still behind on the sexiness promise. The gains have become smaller and smaller and maybe another winter is coming?
“But don’t throw the boring AI baby out with the disappointing sexy AI bathwater. There are hundreds of less charming and vertical domains than autonomous cars and chatbots, for which the application of AI, neural networks and machine learning is in the net positive returns part of the curve.”
PwC U.S., in its 2020 AI Prediction report, stated that “much of the AI excitement will come from results that may sound mundane: incremental productivity gains for in-house processes” and specifically invited companies to get on board with boring AI.
As Sikka predicted, “Now is the time for boring AI. Boring AI is the new black.”
On the healthcare front, Sikka’s thesis focuses on the resilience of dentists and other retail healthcare practitioners in the face of seemingly insurmountable hurdles this year. Sikka said, “Necessity is the mother of invention (or innovation), and we are seeing striking innovations and adaptations in response to the COVID crisis.”
To hear the rest of these two thought-provoking talks, join Sikka at one or both conferences!
