The court’s unanimous opinion by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye rejects an argument the superior court had improperly excused two prospective jurors because of their views against the death penalty.
Nov 23, 2020
You just read:
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for murder, rape, burglary
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.