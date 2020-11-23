Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State court says truckers in California can be classified as employees

Truckers in California can be classified as employees under state law, with benefits such as minimum wages and overtime, a state appeals court has ruled, overturning a judge’s decision that the drivers are independent contractors.

Nov 23, 2020

