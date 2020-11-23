State court says truckers in California can be classified as employees

Truckers in California can be classified as employees under state law, with benefits such as minimum wages and overtime, a state appeals court has ruled, overturning a judge’s decision that the drivers are independent contractors.
Nov 23, 2020
