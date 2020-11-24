ELC Absconder Andrews Captured

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who absconded from her approved residence on Oct. 30 has been apprehended in Raleigh.

Charita Andrews (#1074799) was serving an active sentence for Felony Possession with Intent to Sell. She previously had a projected release date from prison of Nov. 8, 2020. She now faces escape charges. Andrews was apprehended by officers from the DPS Special Operations and Intelligence Unit and transported to the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

