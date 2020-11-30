Perrin Conferences’ Annual New York Asbestos Litigation Conference Returns This December
The 2020 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference will be held virtually on December 8, 2020.
We’re excited to host prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals at this annual conference.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences has announced its virtual 2020 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference to be held on December 8, 2020. This conference will once again bring together leading attorneys and industry professionals for noteworthy panels and key discussions focused on New York asbestos litigation.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
This year’s New York focused agenda will feature updates and perspectives on the current issues and outlook for 2021 in New York metro and upstate New York, appellate and summary judgment decisions, an update on talc litigation, a panel offering the judicial perspective, trials during COVID-19 and ethical issues to consider, and much more.
“We’re excited to host prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals at this annual conference. While we will miss the live aspect of this conference, we are bringing the same high-caliber speakers and trending topics to our audience,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conferences chairs are:
• Jennifer Wilcox Darger, Esq. Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau
• Charles M. Ferguson, Esq. Weitz & Luxenberg P.C.
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
Speakers at the conference include:
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Jerome H. Block, Esq., Levy Konigsberg LLP, New York, NY
• Daniel P. Blouin, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Patti L. Burshtyn, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Bernadette W. Catalana, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New York, NY
• Casey Chamra, Esq., O'Toole Scrivo, LLC, Cedar Grove, NJ
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Meagan E. Dean, Esq., McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, P.C., New York, NY
• Stephanie A. DiVita, Esq., The Law Firm of Pascarella DiVita
• Seth A. Dymond, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Brian Early, Esq., The Early Law Firm, L.L.C., New York, NY
• Jordan Fox, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Alani Golanski, Esq., Director, Appellate Litigation Unit, Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• David J. Goodearl, Esq., Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, New York, NY
• Suzanne M. Halbardier, Esq., Barry McTiernan & Moore LLC, New York, NY
• Robert I. Komitor, Esq., Levy Konigsberg LLP, New York, NY
• Danny R. Kraft, Jr., Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Jonathan B. Kromberg, Esq., Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau, New York, NY
• Bridget Longoria, Esq., Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management Inc., Philadelphia, PA
• Stephen Novakidis, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, New York, NY
• Shelley Rossoff Olsen, Esq., Special Master, NYCAL, New York, NY
• Michelle Potter, Vice President, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Judith A. Yavitz, Esq., Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau LLP, New York, NY
Participating Judges include:
• Honorable Lucy Billings, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Honorable Margaret A. Chan, Supreme Court, Civil Branch, New York, NY
• Hon. Erin P. Gall, Oneida County Supreme Court, Utica, NY
• Honorable Gerald Lebovits, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Honorable Verna L. Saunders, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Honorable Adam Silvera, Asbestos Coordinating Judge, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending in Texas and Florida. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Contact:
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
908-612-3586
awilliams@perrinconferences.com
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 9086123586
email us here