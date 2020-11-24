Quality Reviews Launches COVID-19 Screening Tool
Lightweight screening tool delivered to patients by SMS textNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews, Inc., the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations capture, analyze, and improve real-time healthcare feedback, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 screening tool designed to help medical centers, outpatient practices, schools, and businesses screen for COVID-19 signs and symptoms to ensure the safety of patients, students, customers, and employees before essential in-person interactions.
In a healthcare setting, Quality Reviews establishes a data feed with a medical facility’s scheduling system. Prior to an in-person appointment, patients are sent an SMS text with a link to a brief, customizable COVID-19 screening questionnaire asking patients whether they have any COVID-related signs and symptoms, recently tested positive, or come into close contact with anyone who has. This way, staff can quickly and easily identify COVID-related risk factors and triage patients accordingly, thus minimizing any potential viral spread.
“In response to our healthcare clients’ urgent need to keep both patient and staff safe, we developed a quick and easy screening tool that is simple to deploy in any outpatient clinical setting,” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews. The screening tool can also be used in schools and businesses owing to its flexibility and ease of integration. “Our product focus has always been on simplicity, and this screening tool makes it easy for schools, businesses, and other organizations to have the same safety measures in place as leading health systems,” he added.
For more information about Quality Reviews’ COVID-19 screening tool, contact Jill Yarberry, VP Patient Experience, at jill@q-reviews.com.
About Quality Reviews
Based in New York, Quality Reviews, Inc., was founded by physicians and entrepreneurs with a combined 30-plus years of clinical, healthcare, and technology experience. Quality Reviews, Inc., helps healthcare providers capture and analyze real-time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. For more information, visit http://www.q-reviews.com.
Edward Shin, MD
Quality Reviews, Inc.
+1 646-875-8829
ed@q-reviews.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn