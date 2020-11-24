​​Work Continues Tonight at the Route 283/Landisville Interchange Project in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – Work continues tonight at a widening and reconstruction project at the Route 283 interchange with Route 722 (Landisville) in Lancaster County.

Beginning at 9 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 24, there will be lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions on Route 283 at the interchange.

Then, at 11 PM, westbound Route 283 traffic will be detoured off at the Landisville exit ramp and back onto the highway using the on-ramp. At 11:30 PM rolling stops will be implemented on eastbound Route 283 as it approaches the interchange. These restrictions will be lifted by 6 AM Wednesday morning, November 25.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the project.

Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.

This work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 101 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018