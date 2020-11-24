SR 1025 in Wyoming County Closing for Bridge Repairs

Dunmore, PA – SR 1025 (Station Hill Road) near the intersection of SR 11 and 92, Nicholson Borough in Wyoming County will be closed starting Wednesday, November 25. Repairs to the bridge will take place starting in the spring of 2021. The detour is as follows:

• From SR 1025, make a left on SR 92 North • Left on SR 1027, continue straight on Pratt Hollow Road (Wyoming to Susquehanna County) • Left on Schoolhouse Road • Left on SR 2017, continue straight to SR 1025

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570-963-4044

# # #