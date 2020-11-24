IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. Florida Politics: “Takeaways from Tallahassee — Rally at the Restaurant”

11/24/2020

Florida Politics: "Takeaways from Tallahassee — Rally at the Restaurant" "Takeaways from Tallahassee — Rally at the Restaurant" Florida Politics November 21, 2020 For Full Story Click Here Rally at the Restaurant Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will take to the road next month to spotlight the need for business protections against COVID-19 liability lawsuits. Patronis will travel to restaurants in large and mid-size media markets to garner more support for the protections ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session. The "Rally at the Restaurant" tour will kick off the first week of December. "The tour will focus on supporting small businesses, passing COVID-19 liability protections, and getting Florida's economy back on its feet," CFO spokesman Frank Collins said. Since May, the CFO has advocated for legislation that would protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits amid the pandemic. He's stressed that it's a necessary step in Florida's path to economic recovery. "Folks are already operating on thin enough margins," Patronis said Nov. 7 at the Florida Chamber Insurance Summit. "We need to make sure we're doing everything we can to help them protect their employees and protect their customers." Patronis, a former restaurant owner, is not alone. Other lawmakers, including freshly minted Sen. Danny Burgess, have signaled support for liability protections.

