Flatbread Market is expected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, At 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
The flatbread market has seen upswing in innovation in the last few years. IoT enabled robots have been launched across the world which completely automates the process of making flat breads.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Flatbread Market by Product Type (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Focaccia, Fry Bread, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global flatbread industry was pegged at $41.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Rise in demand for convenience foods, customer preference towards frozen flatbread products, and expansion in quick service restaurant drive the growth of the global flatbread industry market. However, rise in geopolitical tensions to restrict flatbread trade, and gluten in flatbread restrain the market growth. In addition, maintaining freshness and softness for prolonged period remains a challenge for the players. On the other hand, focus on improving quality, shelf life, and lessen production costs, clean label in flatbread packing, and consumer preference for gluten free and sugar free flatbread create new opportunities in the market.
A flatbread is made with water, flour, and salt and exist in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a spoon or fork, many people use a flatbread to scoop or wrap food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Various types of flatbreads are prepared by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.
The business-to-business segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global flatbread market. This is due to innovation in ingredients and new types of bread by manufacturers. However, the business-to-consumer segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts, especially in online channel.
The tortilla segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global flatbread market. This is due to its health properties and low carb count. Furthermore, the demand for organic tortilla made with whole grain and gluten-free certified would boost the segment. On the other hand, the fry bread segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.
The global flatbread market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. This is due to high penetration of ready-to-eat and convenient products in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the study period. This is due to increase in urbanization, growing product awareness towards clean label products and health ingredients products.
Key Findings of the Study:
○ Based on product type, the tortilla segment dominated the global market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the flatbread market forecast period.
○ Depending on product type, the others segment accounted for highest share in the flatbread market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.
○ By distribution channel, the business-to-business segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.
○ Region wise, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 from 2019 to 2026.
