Maestra Blankets is Now Accepting Pre-orders for its Exclusive Anti-bacterial and Odorless Weighted Blankets
Maestra Blanket claims to be the World's First hypoallergenic weighted blanket made with a breathable, moisture-wicking bamboo-charcoal fabric.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestra Weighted Blankets is an environmentally-friendly company that aims to enhance the user’s sleep experience by designing blankets made with bamboo charcoal. Recently, the company has announced that it is offering a $10 discount on pre-orders for its highly demanded Maestra Blankets. Pre-ordering will enable the customers to enjoy 30% savings since future retail prices are expected to rise by $60 or more.
Maestra Weighted Blankets are Anti-bacterial blankets that are specifically designed for better sleeping experience. The designers have ensured to make them hypoallergenic, which makes these blankets perfect for those with sensitive skin, hives, eczema, and acne-prone skin. The bamboo charcoal material absorbs bacteria, sweat, and other allergens that keep the blanket odourless and fresh for long times.
The management at Maestra Blankets takes pride in producing top-quality blankets at affordable rates to add value to the lives of its customers.
In the words of one of the Founder, Rodel Garcia:
“Most of the Weighted Blankets out there tend to overheat. But not our Maestra Blankets. Bamboo Charcoal fibre is filled with micro gaps and micro holes, which allow for better moisture absorption and ventilation than other fibres. Bamboo Charcoal fabric is the best fabric for hot sleepers, people suffering from night sweats and hot flashes due to its moisture-wicking, and its unusual breathing capabilities. We use lead-free, non-toxic, non-puncture, odorless, and perfect size glass beads for our blankets. On top of that, glass beds are far more temperature-neutral than poly plastic, giving Maestra a more uniform weight and better breathability compared to competitors.”
Maestra is committed to its mission of adhering to environmental-friendly practices, and therefore, has relied upon organic bamboo, cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, 100% plant-derived fabric to design the blankets. The raw material has passed the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 test and is much more sustainable and eco-friendlier than cotton.
Maestra Weighted Blankets come with an efficient Zipper system that makes it extremely easy for the users to attach and detach the blanket from its cover. This feature is a lot convenient than typical blankets that are equipped with ties. The ties break off easily and also bunch up inside the cover. Moreover, while other blankets cause the users to wake up at night due to excessive sweat and heat, Maestra Weighted Blankets are designed to offer superb breathing capabilities. Bamboo charcoal is also better at absorbing moisture as compared to cotton. Hence, Maestra Blankets are optimal for cool, dry, and comfortable sleep.
