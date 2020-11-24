Representative Carl O. Sherman congratulates high ratings for district ISDs

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) applauded several District 109 ISDs this week. Representative Sherman acknowledged the hard work the superintendents and trustees have done in order to receive superior and above average ratings according to the Texas Education Agency's Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (F.I.R.S.T.) report.

“I want to take a moment to congratulate these districts that have worked extremely hard to accelerate to and maintain such a high level of achievement in their respective ISDs,” Representative Sherman said. “I also want to remind everyone this was pre-pandemic data and we know that this pandemic has hit the education field hard but rest assured, you are in good hands. I also want to encourage our education employees from every level, to continue to work through this. We can see you are capable of great work and I will continue to fight for the state to provide you with all the resources you need as I go back to your capitol in January.”

The districts with superior ratings included Lancaster ISD receiving a 90- Superior rating, Ferris ISD receiving a 100 - Superior rating, Dallas ISD receiving a 98- Superior rating and Cedar Hill receiving an 84-Above Standard rating. Duncanville ISD also received a 92 Superior rating.

Scores were based on 2019-2020 ratings data.

