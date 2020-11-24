Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,718 in the last 365 days.

Representative Carl O. Sherman congratulates high ratings for district ISDs

member image

Representative Carl O. Sherman congratulates high ratings for district ISDs  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
11/20/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) applauded several District 109 ISDs this week. Representative Sherman acknowledged the hard work the superintendents and trustees have done in order to receive superior and above average ratings according to the Texas Education Agency's Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (F.I.R.S.T.) report.

“I want to take a moment to congratulate these districts that have worked extremely hard to accelerate to and maintain such a high level of achievement in their respective ISDs,” Representative Sherman said. “I also want to remind everyone this was pre-pandemic data and we know that this pandemic has hit the education field hard but rest assured, you are in good hands. I also want to encourage our education employees from every level, to continue to work through this. We can see you are capable of great work and I will continue to fight for the state to provide you with all the resources you need as I go back to your capitol in January.”

The districts with superior ratings included Lancaster ISD receiving a 90- Superior rating, Ferris ISD receiving a 100 - Superior rating, Dallas ISD receiving a 98- Superior rating and Cedar Hill receiving an 84-Above Standard rating. Duncanville ISD also received a 92 Superior rating.

Scores were based on 2019-2020 ratings data.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.416

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

Representative Carl O. Sherman congratulates high ratings for district ISDs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.