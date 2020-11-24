MDOT virtual public meeting Dec. 2 to discuss US-12 Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study in Detroit

Contact:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, MorosiR@Michigan.gov, Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study on US-12 (Michigan Avenue) in the city of Detroit. The study will help determine future improvements for the corridor along Michigan Avenue between I-96 and Campus Martius Park. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and project consultants Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 6 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Virtual Public Meeting: click here Passcode: 220979

To join by phone without using Internet, call toll-free: 877-853-5257 or 888-475-4499 Webinar ID: 862 8382 5288 Passcode: 220979

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public viewpoints concerning the study. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail, or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909