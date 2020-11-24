Argentum Medical, LLC. Partners with MedTech Solutions Group to expand Silverlon® Dressings throughout the Global Market
Argentum Medical, LLC. Partners with MedTech Solutions Group to expand Silverlon® Antimicrobial Dressings throughout the Global Market
The partnership between MTSG and Argentum Medical allows for the expansion of Silverlon® into new markets around the globe that have not previously had access to the evidence-based technology”GENEVA, IL, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argentum Medical, a medical device leader in silver-plated antimicrobial dressings, officially announced today a strategic partnership with the MedTech Solutions Group (MTSG), a leading organization in commercializing innovative medical technologies, for the international distribution of Silverlon® antimicrobial silver-plated dressings.
— Raul Brizuela, President & CEO
“The partnership between MTSG and Argentum Medical allows for the expansion of Silverlon® into new markets around the globe that have not previously had access to the evidence-based technology” states Raul Brizuela, President and CEO of Argentum Medical. “We are excited to provide a dressing that is supported by such a wide range of clinical data.”
Silverlon® dressings deliver a high level of silver ions to provide immediate antimicrobial activity to aid healing; killing pathogens like MRSA, VRE, and CRE, as well as fungi such as C. Auris in the dressing. Silverlon® has been the subject of multiple peer-reviewed clinical studies published in numerous medical journals across a wide variety of specialties.
“Our Global Leadership Team is excited to add the clinically proven Silverlon® brand to our portfolio of clinically effective wound care solutions,” added Chris Fashek, Chairman of MedTech Solutions Group. “We look forward to increasing Silverlon usage in current markets, and expanding Silverlon into new markets by offering members of our distributor partner network the opportunity to expand their business with a unique antimicrobial, hydrophobic dressing.”
Silverlon® dressings were originally developed for the U.S. military for burn and blast injuries and as such, battlefield tested in the most severe military environments. Silverlon® dressings have both FDA clearance and a CE Mark, and are now used in civilian operating rooms, hospitals and healthcare facilities around the world. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration provided an additional 510(k) clearance for a specific Vapor Sulfur Mustard Indication for Silverlon® Burn and Wound Care products after studies showed Silverlon® was appropriate for use on certain injuries caused by sulfur mustard exposure. In addition, Silverlon® is also used for partial and full thickness wounds, 1st and 2nd degree burns, dermal ulcers, vascular access, surgical and traumatic wounds and more.
ABOUT SILVERLON®
Clinicians rely on Silverlon® to be their evidence-based choice in antimicrobial dressings. Silverlon® contains 50 to 100 times more pure silver than other silver-impregnated dressings and is backed by published studies in numerous specialties. The unique silver-plating technology provides broad spectrum antimicrobial activity against bacterium, yeast and fungi. Silverlon® wound dressings have a permanently plated metallic surface, which provides the antimicrobial benefits of pure silver in the dressing without staining the skin and without increasing bioburden. Silverlon® was originally developed for the U.S. military, where it is extensively used for management of burn and blast injuries. Silverlon® dressings are used today by surgeons and other healthcare professionals around the world on surgical wounds, in negative pressure wound therapy, on chronic wounds, burns, skin grafts, and IV and catheter-related wounds. For more, visit Silverlon.com.
ABOUT ARGENTUM MEDICAL
Argentum Medical pioneered the use of silver-plated nylon. Specializing in the development of innovative products made from silver-plated nylon, the company continues to explore new applications and markets for its Silverlon® technology in keeping with its corporate mission to improve clinical outcomes.
ABOUT MEDTECH SOLUTIONS GROUP
MedTech Solutions Group was founded in 2018 by 3 MedTech Executives with over 75 years in combined global experience in successfully commercializing medical devices that improved patient outcomes, lowered costs of care, and in several cases, changed the way healthcare is practiced. The majority of the MTSG Team came together at KCI in 1995 to Launch VAC Therapy and create the now $2B Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Category. MTSG provides medical device manufacturers with an option to contract with an experienced, commercialization team already in place around the world to accelerate the international revenue growth of both existing brand(s) and new technologies. For more, visit www.medtechsolutionsgroup.com.
Aerienne Cunningham
Argentum Medical
+1 888-508-2872
ACUNNINGHAM@CURASURGICAL.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn