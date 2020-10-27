U.S. Department of Health and Human Services chooses Argentum Medical’s Silverlon for $18 million, 5-year contract
Argentum Medical awarded a contract for Silverlon burn dressings for potential use on patients affected by mass casualty incidents.
Five years ago, after a rigorous evaluation process, Silverlon was selected as a burn dressing to enhance national preparedness”GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argentum Medical, a medical device leader in silver-plated antimicrobial dressings, announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for SILVERLON® burn dressings for potential use on patients affected by mass casualty incidents, including trauma, burn or sulfur-mustard exposure.
— Raul Brizuela, President & CEO
“Five years ago, after a rigorous evaluation process, Silverlon was selected as a burn dressing to enhance national preparedness,” states Raul Brizuela, President and CEO of Argentum Medical. “With this new contract, we will continue to provide this vital product in order to ensure a swift and effective response in case of a mass casualty event.”
SILVERLON® dressings have been battlefield tested in the most austere military environments, and are used in civilian operating rooms, hospitals and healthcare facilities around the globe. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration provided 510(k) clearance for Vapor Sulfur Mustard Indication for SILVERLON® Burn and Wound Care products after studies showed SILVERLON® was appropriate for use on certain injuries caused by sulfur mustard exposure.
SILVERLON® is also used for partial and full thickness wounds, 1st and 2nd degree burns, dermal ulcers, vascular access, surgical and traumatic wounds, and more. The unique silver-plating process delivers high levels of silver ions in the dressing, killing pathogens like MRSA, VRE, and CRE, as well as fungi such as C. Auris. The wound dressing has been the subject of multiple peer-reviewed studies published in numerous medical journals and in a wide variety of specialties.
Advanced development and initial procurement of the product was supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research for Preparedness and Response (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
“We have been proud to provide Silverlon to the U.S. government for the last five years, but we haven’t rested. Significant investments have been spent on laboratory testing and manufacturing to make sure Silverlon achieves the highest levels of quality, safety and efficacy for patients,” states Brizuela. “Silverlon is the only product with an FDA indication for the management of sulfur-mustard injuries, and the only silver dressing with an MRI indication. Many clinical studies have been published on what Silverlon can do, and we are honored to be able to do our part to keep the country prepared.”
SILVERLON’S MILITARY HERITAGE
Developed for combat injuries, SILVERLON® antimicrobial technology is now used throughout the U.S. Military. Studies have shown SILVERLON® to be highly effective in hostile and austere military environments. The U.S. Army uses SILVERLON® wound-care technology extensively in the management of burn and blast injuries.
SILVERLON® is incorporated into numerous deployed Medical Tactical Combat Casualty Care kits and is also supplied in bulk to Combat and Support Hospitals and Tactical Forward Surgical Teams. It is also included in burn care protocols in the Joint Theater Trauma System Clinical Practice Guideline.
SILVERLON® burn products and protocols are extensively used by the US Army and by US Air Force Critical Care Air Transport (CCAT) teams and are taught at the US Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine Critical Care Air Transport Basic Course.
Beyond the military, SILVERLON® dressings are used today by surgeons and other healthcare professionals around the world on surgical wounds, in negative pressure wound therapy, on chronic wounds, burns, skin grafts, and IV and catheter-related wounds.
Argentum Medical continues to explore new applications and markets for its SILVERLON® technology in keeping with its corporate mission to improve clinical outcomes. For more about SILVERLON®, visit Silverlon.com.
ABOUT SILVERLON
Clinicians rely on Silverlon to be their evidence-based choice in antimicrobial dressings. SILVERLON® contains 50 to 100 times more pure silver than other silver-impregnated dressings and is backed by published studies in numerous specialties. The unique silver-plating technology provides broad spectrum antimicrobial activity against bacterium, yeast and fungi.
SILVERLON® wound dressings have a permanently plated metallic surface, which provides the antimicrobial benefits of pure silver in the dressing without staining the skin and without increasing bioburden. SILVERLON® was originally developed for the U.S. military, where it is extensively used for management of burn and blast injuries. SILVERLON® dressings are used today by surgeons and other healthcare professionals around the world on surgical wounds, in negative pressure wound therapy, on chronic wounds, burns, skin grafts, and IV and catheter-related wounds. For more, visit Silverlon.com.
ABOUT ARGENTUM MEDICAL
Argentum Medical pioneered the use of silver-plated nylon. Specializing in the development of innovative products made from silver-plated nylon, the company continues to explore new applications and markets for its SILVERLON® technology in keeping with its corporate mission to improve clinical outcomes.
