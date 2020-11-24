Radix to Showcase Its Latest Cutting-Edge Device Management and Classroom Management Solutions Live at GITEX 2020
Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management and classroom management solutions will exhibit live at GITEX 2020 (World Trade Center, Dubai).TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management and classroom management solutions will exhibit live in-person at GITEX 2020 (World Trade Center, Dubai), showcasing its latest solutions for corporate and education:
*VISO Device Management
An all-in-one cloud-based device management platform, enabling users to increase administrative and instructional effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, and save time and money, making device management smarter and more focused.
With features like remote control, advanced messaging, reporting, kiosk mode, policy and setting, antitheft and geofencing, software distribution and management, etc.
*VISO TeacherView
A cloud-based classroom management solution equipped with a built-in video conference system, enabling remote, local or hybrid learning in a click of a button.
Built to scale, VISO TeacherView provides teachers with the tools they need to have a seamless experience of a traditional physical classroom virtually, share your screen, video camera and whiteboard in lecturer mode or group collaboration, remotely monitor and assist students in real-time.
Streamline the learning experience and keep your finger on the classroom pulse.
Remote at home, local at school or hybrid classrooms, the solution can be used during emergency and routine, move to distance learning in a click of a button.
Michael Shoham, CEO at Radix, said: "Since the outbreak of COVID 19 earlier this year, our technology has been in the forefront, contributing to the fight against the pandemic spread, helping businesses and education institutions alike to continue function properly and stay open for business:
VISO device management platform has been allowing users to limit direct interactions and do things remotely. Streamline operations and keep digital devices, the backbone of every organization healthy and tuned to their mission.
VISO TeacherView has been fixing what’s broken in remote and hybrid learning, taking “Zoom out” and providing teachers with the tools they need to have a seamless experience of a traditional physical classroom virtually, share their screen, video camera and whiteboard in lecturer mode or group collaboration, remotely monitor and assist students in real-time.
Allowing teachers to focus on teaching, streamline the learning experience and keep their finger on the classroom pulse.”
All customers looking to manage their digital devices are welcome to visit us at Sheikh Rashid Hall pod 61-62.
For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com
Schedule a meeting with us: www.radix-int.com/gitex-trade-show-landing-page/
Nadav Avni
Radix Technologies Ltd.
+1 833-960-6350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn