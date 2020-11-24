CUONG H. DUONG appointed CEO of Linxens
Linxens announces the appointment of a new CEO.LEVALLOIS PERRET, FRANCE, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 10 years at the head of Linxens, Christophe Duverne has decided to step back from his chief executive role at the company. He will continue to serve on the supervisory board as a non-executive Director. Cuong H. Duong will succeed Christophe as CEO of Linxens, effective December 4, 2020.
“I look back at the past 10 years with a lot of pride and gratitude. Today, Linxens is a recognized brand and a symbol of excellence and technological expertise. Our accomplishments are the result of great teamwork and I’d like to thank the team as well as our customers and partners who accompanied us along the road. I am delighted to hand over to Cuong, who has been by my side all these years. I am confident in his ability to lead the Linxens team and write the next chapters in the history of Linxens”, says Christophe Duverne.
Cuong, currently CFO of Linxens, has worked closely with Christophe over the past 10 years to build a strong group which is leader in its markets, and a driving force of innovation in the field of secure connections.
Cuong gained intimate knowledge of Linxens during this time and has actively built upon the company’s financial strength, providing the necessary resources for the business's strong historical development, both in the fields of innovation and R&D, as well as in the context of external growth operations.
“Linxens is the uncontested leader in its field, facing and driving rapidly-evolving technological developments that motivate us to innovate constantly to stay one step ahead. In the difficult global context that we are all going through, it is even more important to lead the way and anticipate these changes and evolutions. I am convinced that Linxens has the expertise, drive and resources to overcome these challenges, and I am proud and honored to lead the company to the next level,” affirms Cuong.
Senior international executive with broad strategic and leadership skills, Cuong has 30 years of global industry experience, including more than 15 years in the smart card sector. He is experienced in M&A, corporate strategy, financial communications, and roadshows. Multicultural and multilingual, Cuong was Corporate Vice President and Group Controller at FCI before inaugurating Linxens in 2011 with Christophe Duverne. He previously held senior financial positions at Faurecia, Western Union International, Schlumberger and Philip Morris/Kraft General Foods.
