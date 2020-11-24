The Park Prodigy Announces Two New Universal Orlando Theme Park Ticket Pages
The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets) announces the launch of two new Universal Orlando theme park ticket pages.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 24th, 2020 – Today, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces the launch of two new Universal Orlando theme park ticket pages. Both pages are focused on specific guest needs including tickets for Harry Potter World and Universal Orlando one day tickets. It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and the company understands many of us are facing new challenges and we are living under a new normal. That is why both new Universal ticket pages will be part of our Magic Rewards Program.
All Park Prodigy customers who purchase their Walt Disney World or Universal Tickets on our website will automatically earn gift card points. The best part is you can apply these points directly towards the purchase of your tickets!
The company is thrilled to extend this offer with high hopes that it will help guests plan a magical vacation in 2021!
Planning Your Next Orlando Vacation
If you are visiting Orlando in 2021 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Universal Orlando Crowd Calendar, Universal Orlando Planning Guide, the best time to visit Universal Studios in 2021 and Universal blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget!
The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Discounted Universal Orlando Tickets!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2020 or 2021 and beyond!
