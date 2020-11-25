Runecast Analyzer adds automated NSX-T insights & compliance auditing for ISO 27001

About

Runecast Solutions Ltd., headquartered in London, UK, with offices worldwide, is a leading provider of patented, actionable predictive intelligence for the Hybrid Cloud. Its award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by virtualization experts, provides real-time, automated configuration and security compliance analysis for companies of all sizes. IDG Connect named Runecast one of “20 Red-Hot, Pre-IPO Companies to Watch in the 2019 B2B Tech” space, and Runecast was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Performance Analysis for Cloud-Native Architectures report. For more information visit:

www.runecast.com